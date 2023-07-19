Mumbai News: ANC Seizes Drugs Worth ₹42 Lakh From Three Different Operations In 12 Hrs, 5 Arrested

Representational Image |

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch seized drugs worth Rs 42 lakh in three operations conducted in 12 hours. Five persons, including a foreign national, were arrested in operations conducted in Dahisar, Goregaon and Bandra. 312 grams of drugs like mephedrone, hydroponic weeds (marijuana) were seized from them.

According to the information received from ANC, raids were conducted at various places in Dahisar, Goregaon, Bandra areas of Mumbai city in the last 12 hours.A 33-year-old man name Benson Thomas of African origin was arrested in Dahisar(East) by ANC's Kandivali cell.He was found with 60 grams of Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs.12 lakhs.

Another action was taken by Bandra cell at Goregaon(West) . In this operation, two persons were arrested and 52 grams of narcotics were found in their possession. The arrested accused have been identified as Abbas Lakhani (25) and Shahnawaz Siddiqui (38).

In another operation conducted in Bandra(West), 200 grams of hydroponic ganja was seized. In this case, two accused Louis D"souza (35) and his associates were arrested on Wednesday. Police said the seized ganja is worth Rs 20 lakh.

The police officer said that all the arrested accused were produced in the court where the court remanded all the accused to police custody till Friday.

