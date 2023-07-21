Mumbai News: Amid Incessant Rain, BMC Chief Visits Chronic Flooding Spots

Twitter

Mumbai: As heavy rains inundated several areas on Friday, BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and his team visited the ground zero to assess the situation. Flanked by senior civic officials and engineers, he went to chronic flooding spots like Hindmata, Milan Subway, King Circle and the Andheri subway.

He said that we have asked those living in landslide-prone areas and dangerous buildings to be alert in the wake of Irshalwadi mishap. “There are 425 dangerous buildings in Mumbai. Of them, the BMC has vacated around 300 structures, while the matter of remaining 125 buildings is sub-judice. Still we have requested them to shift somewhere else,” Chahal said.

Directing officials concerned to review the situation in their respective wards, he put out a message, “I am at King's Circle and would be visiting waterlogged areas in eastern and western suburbs. You are hereby directed to visit waterlogged areas in your jurisdiction to ensure that the field machinery is fully activated to ensure dewatering at all relevant points on war footing, especially the various subways.”

"All BMC officials are working on the field"

After surveying the flooded spots, he apprised that 125 mm rainfall lashed the city in four hours. As a result, water accumulated in low-lying areas, but it receded in a few hours. “All BMC officials are working on the field. I visited the Andheri subway where traffic movement has begun properly (following its closure due to waterlogging).”

According to the BMC, there are 275 dewatering pumps stationed in areas prone to waterlogging.