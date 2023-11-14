Mumbai News: Amid Diwali, FDA Seizes Substandard Items Worth ₹3 Crore

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Mumbai | File photo

Mumbai: More than two lakh kg of substandard and expired food products worth over ₹3 crore were seized from the premises of a company in Navi Mumbai, said the Food And Drug Administration (FDA). It is the highest amount of products seized this year during the festival, underlined FDA Joint Commissioner Shailesh Adhao.

On November 9, a team inspected Amar Universal Pvt Ltd located in the TTC Industrial Area, Turbhe, and found several irregularities and violations of the FDA regulations on the company's part. “The action was a part of the drive which is being carried across Maharashtra to curb the excessive use of adulterated, sub-standard, and expired food products. Inspections of the cold storages stocking various food items are being undertaken in the entire state,” said an official.

Adhao said that an administrator officer swooped on the Navi Mumbai firm in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. “Considering public interest and public health, a total of 2,87,851 kg stock worth ₹3,06,74,960 were taken for analysis from the said establishment on the suspicion that the items were out of date.” He further added that they have seized stock of spices, pulses, dry fruits of low quality and expired food products. All these samples have been sent to laboratories for testing.

FDA raided milk vendor; FIR registered

In a separate action taken on November 6, the FDA raided the premises of a milk vendor Saidulu Mallesh Gatti Gorla, which was located at Shambhaji Nagar in Vile Parle East.

“The team obtained two samples of food products; primarily tampered pasteurised and homogenised toned milk weighing 97 litres, valued at ₹5,238, and 10 litres of another product. The total cost of the seized stock was ₹5,798,” said an official. An FIR was also filed at the Vile Parle police station regarding the matter.

In September, FDA officials of the Konkan region swooped on manufacturers of dairy products in Thane city and seized substandard food items worth more than ₹4 lakh. The raiding parties found two establishments manufacturing substandard products and violating the FDA regulations related to healthy and hygienic manufacturing practices.