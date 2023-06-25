Mumbai News: After Uddhav's Dare, BJP's Mohit Bhartiya Counters Him

Mumbai: After Uddhav's Dare, BJP's Mohit Bhartiya Counters Him |

Mumbai: After Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray dared Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to release Whatsapp chat of his family members, BJP leader Mohit Bhartiya on Sunday warned to release videos of Aaditya “boozing” during Covid. “Had released one earlier, have hundreds more,” Bhartiya tweeted.

The post further read, “I had shown a trailer last month of how those who gave slogans of 'My Family My Responsibility' were carrying out their duty during the pandemic. I have 110 more videos of that sort. I shall start releasing one everyday if you are ready,” fumed Bhartiya.

माझे कुटुंब माझी जवाबदारी : की बात करने वालों के परिवार के लोग #Covid में कहा दारू पी के कौन सी जवाबदारी निभा रहे थे उसका 1 Video मैंने पिछले महीने दिया था . 110 Video अभी Borivalli National Park से लेके बॉलीवुड के दल्ले की Party के हैं मेरे पास !

कौन मुँह दिखाने के लायक़ रहेगा… pic.twitter.com/w1LBn2OjT3 — Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya (@mohitbharatiya_) June 25, 2023

Mohit Bhartiya threatens Thackerays

Bhartiya shared a photograph of a few pen drives and tweeted, "Currently I have videos from Borivali National Park to Bollywood Parties. One shall know who will have to hide their faces once I start releasing the videos. I speak less and work more. Some people have stopped me, else history tells that I don't have to drag my words back and I've never missed a date. My strike rate is 100 percent. I shall release the video if Uddhav Thackeray accepts the challenge."

