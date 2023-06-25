 Mumbai News: After Uddhav's Dare, BJP's Mohit Bhartiya Counters Him
Mumbai News: After Uddhav's Dare, BJP's Mohit Bhartiya Counters Him

Mohit Bhartiya threatens to release videos of Aaditya “boozing” during Covid

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
Mumbai: After Uddhav's Dare, BJP's Mohit Bhartiya Counters Him

Mumbai: After Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray dared Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to release Whatsapp chat of his family members, BJP leader Mohit Bhartiya on Sunday warned to release videos of Aaditya “boozing” during Covid. “Had released one earlier, have hundreds more,” Bhartiya tweeted.

The post further read, “I had shown a trailer last month of how those who gave slogans of 'My Family My Responsibility' were carrying out their duty during the pandemic. I have 110 more videos of that sort. I shall start releasing one everyday if you are ready,” fumed Bhartiya.

Mohit Bhartiya threatens Thackerays

Bhartiya shared a photograph of a few pen drives and tweeted, "Currently I have videos from Borivali National Park to Bollywood Parties. One shall know who will have to hide their faces once I start releasing the videos. I speak less and work more. Some people have stopped me, else history tells that I don't have to drag my words back and I've never missed a date. My strike rate is 100 percent. I shall release the video if Uddhav Thackeray accepts the challenge."

