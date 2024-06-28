Mumbai News: After Heated Argument With Wife Man Slits Throat, Ends Own Life In Dahisar | Representative Photo

A 45-year-old security guard allegedly ended his life on Wednesday by slitting his throat at his home in Dahisar East. Dharmendra Singh was known to struggle with alcohol addiction and had a history of attempting suicide. The Dahisar police have registered an accidental death report (ADR).

According to the police, Singh had a heated argument with his wife earlier in the day and took the extreme step later. He was rushed to hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. His body has been sent for an autopsy. However, this was not Singh’s first suicide attempt.

Previously, in his hometown in Bihar, he had ingested powdered glass in an attempt to end his life. He had also tried to slit his throat before but survived the attempt. Singh left behind his wife, two daughters, and a teenage son.