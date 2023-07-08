Mumbai News: After Decade-Long Wait For Dream Home, Actress Moves MahaRERA

File

Mumbai: Actress Flora Saini has moved the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) against the delay in getting her apartment at the luxurious L’amor project in Oshiwara.

Sharing her bitter homebuying experience, Saini said, “The tale of this venture began in the closing chapters of 2013. As an investor with an eye for quality and an appreciation for the nuances of luxury, I found an opportunity to acquire an apartment. But it was more than just a real estate transaction. This was a step towards a life enriched by a home that would reflect my journey, my achievements and my aspirations.”

Shadows over actress's dream home

Initially, the project was managed by Ahuja L’amor, a name that holds considerable weight in the real estate industry. However, the sails of fortune swerved unexpectedly. The project was later transferred after securing an investment from a Chinese company. Now, Sankalp Siddhi Developers manage this plush residential project. This tumultuous changeover began to cast long shadows over the dream home of the 'Stree' actress.

“What followed was a journey reminiscent of a labyrinth filled with twists and turns. Deadlines were extended, not once, but multiple times by the developers. During our latest meeting (for conciliation) on June 12, they sought yet another extension; another year to reach completion. The repeated delays are akin to a dissonant symphony that keeps hitting the wrong notes, affecting the harmony we expected from this investment,” Saini told The Free Press Journal.

She has now knocked on the doors of MahaRERA, seeking refund of her payment along with interest. L’amor did not respond to repeated attempts, seeking the developer's comment.