Mumbai News: After 5 Years Wait, Delisle Bridge To Reopen Entirely

Delisle road bridge | File pic/ Swapnil Sakhare

Mumbai: The commuters facing inconvenience due to the closure of the Delisle bridge in Lower Parel can finally heave a sigh of relief. Although the key connector has been partially reopened, the entire structure will be accessible to motorists around Diwali. On Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray along with BMC officials took a review of the final work. After a five-year-long wait, the civic body had reopened the arm connecting GK Marg with NM Joshi Marg on June 1.

A senior civic official said, “The left portion of the second arm, connecting Lower Parel with Currey Road, was opened on September 18. The entire four lanes will be reopened on or after Diwali. Before complete reopening, we will also have to get the bridge certified by the consultant.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sunil Shinde said, “The delay in reopening of the bridge has caused inconvenience to the commuters for a long time. So, to keep an eye on the ongoing work, we took a review. The work on the bridge towards Currey Road is nearing completion. The officials informed us that they are planning to reopen the bridge by November 10.”

A crucial link between Lower Parel, Worli, Prabhadevi and Currey Road in the west and Byculla in the east, the Delisle bridge was shut on July 24, 2018 after being declared unsafe by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. The initial reopening deadline was May 2022, which has been pushed three times, so far.

The bridge's closure has inconvenienced locals and office-goers as traffic has been affected in the Parel, Dadar TT and Mahalaxmi areas. The work on the bridge was jointly carried out by the Western Railway and the BMC. The contract for reconstructing the railway portion had been awarded for Rs87 crore in February 2019 and the WR started work in November 2019. The civic body had awarded a contract of Rs138 crore for dismantling and rebuilding the approach roads in January 2020.





