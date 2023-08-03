Mumbai News: After 3 Months of Administrative Delays, Mini Fire Station To Be Constructed In Malad Area | PTI/Representative image

Mumbai: In May, the BMC announced plans to build a mini fire station for quick response in the Malad area. However, it took three months to obtain various administrative approvals. The structure will now be set up on a 2000 sq ft plot at Buva Salvi maidan within the next two months, as confirmed by civic officials.

The decision to construct the mini-fire station was made in response to repeated incidents of fires in the Appa Pada slum cluster in Malad East.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of September. Upon the request of the P North ward office, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) assessed the feasibility of the suggested location. A plot near Shardabai Govind Pawar garden was finalized and sent for further approval in May. "We had to work on several aspects such as the estimated cost for the mini fire station and recruitment of required staff. The work is expected to be completed by the end of September," said civic sources.

Slum Clusters in Malad Area Prone to Fires

Vinod Mishra, a local ex-corporator of BJP, said, "The slum clusters in the densely populated areas of Malad have witnessed several incidents of fires. We had requested the civic authorities to set up a mini-fire station a long time ago. We are glad that the BMC has finally taken the necessary steps." Due to heavy traffic and the densely populated nature of the area, fire tenders often take time to reach the spot of a fire.

The mini-fire station will be equipped with mini-fire tender machines, a small water tank, ladders, extinguishers, and tools for rescue operations. The staff in these stations will act as first responders until the other machinery from a fire station reaches the spot if required.

Currently, the city has 35 fire stations and 19 mini-fire stations under six fire command centers. The concept of mini-fire stations was introduced to reduce response time and increase the efficiency of rescue operations. In the Appa Pada area, the first fire incident occurred in January, followed by a second incident on February 13, which claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy. A massive fire on March 13 resulted in around 2,000 huts being gutted and one fatality.

