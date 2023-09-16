 Mumbai News: Advanced Digital PET-CT Scanner Unveiled In City's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital
Digital PET-CT imaging is an innovative technology that is revolutionising cancer detection and treatment.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 12:03 AM IST
Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Mumbai: Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital has announced the installation of the Biograph 64, Vision 600 Positron emission tomography (PET) computerised tomography (CT) scanner.

With this, the hospital becomes the first hospital in the region to offer the latest digital imaging technology, marking a significant step forward in the fight against cancer.

PET-CT Imaging

Digital PET-CT imaging is an innovative technology that is revolutionising cancer detection and treatment. It offers unmatched sensitivity with enhanced precision and can find even the smallest lesions that could have been missed by conventional imaging methods. Thus improving patient outcomes by enabling earlier detection and more personalised treatment alternatives.

The PET-CT Scanner can help doctors devise efficient treatment strategies

Dr Anshu Sharma, consultant and head, of nuclear medicine and PET-CT stated, “I highly recommend the use of digital PET-CT imaging for several reasons. It empowers physicians with a better understanding of disease progression, enabling them to make informed decisions about treatment strategies. It is adopted massively in the healthcare fraternity abroad as it detects lesions that are missed by traditional imaging techniques.

