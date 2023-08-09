Mumbai News: Activists Slam State Govt For Restricting Tributes at August Kranti Maidan

August Kranti Maidan | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Activists have accused the BJP-led government in Maharashtra of cracking down on persons wanting to offer tributes at August Kranti Maidan.

Early in the morning itself, the police went to the residences of Tushar Gandhi and Teesta Setalvad, and they were told that they would not be allowed to go to August Kranti Maidan. Later, Tushar Gandhi was taken to the Santa Cruz Police station, whilst Teesta Setalvad was asked to stay indoors.

According to a press release issued by Teesta Setalvad on behalf of the NGO Sabrang,``Veteran freedom fighters have been commemorating this epic day of our freedom struggle since 1943 itself. Dr. G. G. Parikh who was a young student when he participated in the Quit India Movement in 1942, and who continues to lead this march even at the age of 99, is utterly distraught at this bizarre turn of events."

BJP is trying to distort the symbolic value of India Freedom Struggle

``It’s actually for the first time that the BJP-led government is attempting to commemorate this day, a day that their ideological predecessors had opposed. The advertisement issued by the BJP-led government does not even mention the Quit India movement. It’s once again clear that the BJP-RSS are trying their best, or rather their worst, to co-opt and distort our freedom struggle," she added.

Read Also Stop concretization of August Kranti Maidan: Mumbai activists

About 50 activists were detained at D. B. Marg police station and later allowed to go.

Early in the morning itself, the police went to the residences of Tushar Gandhi & Teesta Setalvad, and they were clearly told that they would not be allowed to go to the August Kranti Maidan. Later, Tushar Gandhi was taken to the Santacruz Police station, whilst Teesta Setalvad was asked to stay indoors. About 50 persons were detained at D.B. Marg police station.

Every year, the activists commemorate the “Quit India Movement” by marching from the Tilak Statue at Girgaum Chowpatty to August Kranti Maidan. But this year, they were stopped from going ahead with their plan.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)