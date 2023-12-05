Mumbai News: AC Locals Report Surge In Passenger Numbers, Revenue

File

Despite facing opposition initially, the air-conditioned suburban train on the Mumbai Division of Central Railways has experienced an impressive turnaround, carrying 1.31 crore passengers and generating a revenue of ₹60.23 crore from April to November 2023. The overwhelming response reflects a positive shift in passenger preference.

50% surge

"Compared to the same period in the last financial year, the increase is substantial. In the previous year between April to November, a total of 87,61,245 passengers utilized AC suburban train services, while the current financial year saw a significant rise to 131,84,319 passengers—a remarkable 50% surge," said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

"The financial aspect mirrors this success, with the revenue from AC local train services also witnessing a 50% increase during April to November 2023. Last year's revenue of ₹39.43 crore jumped to ₹60.23 crore, highlighting the financial viability of these air-conditioned services," he said.

Reasons for increase in popularity

The surge in popularity can be attributed to several factors, one being the strategic decision to slash fares a year ago. "This move has not only made the air-conditioned local train rides more economical but has also contributed to a notable increase in the average number of passengers per rake, reaching 1,105 during April-November 2023, compared to 727 in the previous year," said an official of CR.

Safety and comfort also seem to be the driving forces behind the positive shift in passenger preference. "The air-conditioned trains offer a cool and secure travel experience, appealing to commuters seeking respite from the bustling and often challenging local train journeys," said a senior officer of CR.

CR operates 66 AC services in city

Presently, Central Railway operates 66 AC services with 5 rakes on its suburban section, demonstrating a commitment to meet the rising demand for such services. However, despite the commendable progress, regular air-conditioned suburban train passengers are calling for more frequent services, particularly during rush hours.

Umesh Jain from Kalyan, a frequent user of these services, emphasizes the need for increased frequency, stating that the current schedule falls short, especially during peak hours. Similarly, Sushma Kamble from Dombivli believes that enhancing air-conditioned suburban services during rush hours would not only benefit existing passengers but also attract a larger commuter base.