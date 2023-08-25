 Mumbai News: Absconding Prisoner Apprehended In UP
Imprisoned at the Yerwada Jail, the accused had been let out on parole until August 4.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A prisoner, who had been convicted for the charge of murder and had been absconding since 2020, was arrested by the Crime Branch from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The accused, Juber Bashir Ahmed Idrisi, 36, and his accomplice, were arrested by the MIDC police under the charges of murder, attempt to murder, house-trespass for assault or hurt, and voluntarily causing hurt. In 2017, the court had sentenced them to life imprisonment and a Rs57,000 fine.

Accused was out on parole

Imprisoned at the Yerwada Jail, the accused had been let out on parole until August 4. However, he disappeared and was declared absconding by the court. A case was registered against him in 2022 under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), at the Oshiwara Police Station, following which the matter was taken up by the Crime Branch. A probe was launched, beginning at the accused’s pre-arrest residence in Jogeshwari. Through technical investigation and intel from informants, the police discovered Juber hiding in the Mirzapur area of UP and apprehended him with assistance of local police. 

