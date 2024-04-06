Mumbai News: Absconding Criminal Convicted Of Killing Relative Arrested After 35 Years

FPJ

A 55-year-old man, who was convicted for trying to kill his relative, was finally caught from Ratnagiri 35 years after he jumped parole. The murder bid occurred in 1989 when Vijay alias Bava Pandurang Kadam was just 20 years old, said the RAK Marg police under whose limits the crime took place. He was brought to Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Kadam was convicted in 1992, however, he shortly disappeared after coming out on parole. He was later declared absconding by the court. “In 1989, Kadam and his partners attacked one of his relatives with a sharp weapon. Back then, he lived in the Parel area. Our search began from his address in Parel, but due to redevelopment, the place has changed completely. Also, there was no trace of his family,” said a cop who was a part of the investigation.

Search Operation And Investigations By The Police Team

A team was formed by senior Inspector Mahadev Nimbalkar, comprising Police Sub-Inspector Pallavi Jadhav, Assistant Sub-Inspector Narayan Kadam, head constable Suresh Kadalag, and constables Ashok Lade, Nilesh Prindavankar, Balwant Dalvi, Vidya Yadav (technical analysis) and Laxman Nikam.

“As per our preliminary information, Kadam had moved from Parel to the western suburbs; somewhere in Jogeshwari, Malad or Santosh Nagar in Goregaon. He lived there for eight-10 years before moving out of the city. The only clue we had was some papers we got from the civic body. Kadam’s family details were mentioned in them,” explained ASI Kadam. At Parel, Kadam lived in a slum which went into redevelopment and their family was allotted a flat, which they sold before moving out.

Efforts To Locate Fugitive Culminated In Successful Arrest In Ratnagiri

“The papers of sold property had all old addresses, except the of the convict’s brother, who worked at a nearby hospital as a ward boy. We searched the name in the electoral rolls and found Kadam was living in Ratnagiri’s Guhagar area,” the cop added. Subsequently, the cops activated the informant network in Guhagar. “They tipped us with some information, mentioning that the convict daily practiced Karate at his house. They also told us that some time ago, he knocked down a few people who attempted to storm into his house. Hence, we wanted to go prepared, so we went with six officers,” said ASI Kadam.

When the RAK Marg police team along with the local counterparts showed up at the fugitive's residence, he was having lunch. “He tried to jump, but we explained to him and asked him to finish his lunch. Later, we gave him two options; either to cooperate or else we will forcibly take him away. He chose the former,” said ASI Kadam.