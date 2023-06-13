Mumbai News: Abhyudaya Nagar Residents Sweat It Out Due To Frequent Power Outages

Representational Image |

Mumbai, June 13: For the last three weeks, Abhyudaya Nagar residents are facing power cuts twice to thrice a week and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) is of little to no help to their grievances.

The residents of Kalachowkie claim that last summer as well similar trend was faced wherein there would be power outages during summer months and would continue during monsoon season. "For the last three weeks, we are facing a repeat and anticipate this to go on for the next few months," said Nikhil Mishra, a resident of Abhyudaya.

There was a blackout late Monday night as well.

Power outages lasting half an hour to two hours

The locals have been attempting to lodge complaints on every occasion of power cut, but they claim that the issue behind the real cause is never attended to.

On every power outage, it takes about anywhere between half an hour to two hours for the electricity to be restored.

The reasons given to the locals vary from power tripping due to excessive load to cable fault. One of the other reasons told by the local BEST workers is that the density of population in Kalachowkie and Abhyudaya Nagar has increased as compared to earlier decades, resulting in additional load on the underground utility lines.

BEST mum on reason behind outages

On certain nights, it is the entire area that goes in the dark, on other occasions it is phase wise power cut.

An explanation was sought from the BEST, who did not share the reason behind the recurring problem. The spokesperson said, "There were no complaints for the entire area going off supply last night, and it was local off supply only."

Additionally, an internal inquiry has been launched on the subject.