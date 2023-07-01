Mumbai News: A Clarion Call to End Manipur Conflict | Photo Credit: ANI

Mumbai: Several outfits, which promote peace and social harmony, on Saturday unequivocally called for an end to the conflict prevailing in Manipur. They called on the powers that be to find a solution to the grave issue while extending support to those impacted.

The clarion call was given by the Gandhi Peace Foundation, Women for Better World and Country, Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Rashtriya Yuva Sangathan, National Gandhi Museum and Peace Loving Citizens of India. They organised prayer services across prominent places and churches across the city.

Read Also Mumbai: Prayer Services Held Across City For Manipur

There is a Communal angle: Prerna Desai

“It has been nearly two months since rioting has been going on in Manipur. There is a communal angle to it. The government should act. We felt that as alert citizens it is on us also to take initiatives to ensure that peace prevails. Hence, we organised this prayer meet. Similar ones are happening at 20 places in Mumbai and at 100 places across India. We are calling it Manipur Diwas,” said Prerna Desai, trustee, Gandhi Peace Foundation, which held a prayer meeting outside the Dadar station.

Merlyn D'Sa, a participant, said, “We look to go to Manipur as a women's group. Women are nurturers and bring peace to the world. Women and children are the worst sufferers (in any conflict).”

Noorjehan Safia Niaz from Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan said, “There are already too many conflict zones and we don't want more of them. Stakeholders should sit and resolve the issue. It's the state government's responsibility to play arbitrators of peace and not add to the problem. We can't afford if the violence escalates.”

The Bombay Catholic Sabha, which organised prayer services in 20 churches across the city, said, “We have organised a prayer vigil service to express solidarity with the people of Manipur. We pray for harmony and quick resolution of the conflict there. We also urge the Centre and state government for quick rehabilitation of those who lost their homes and livelihoods while adequate compensation be paid to those killed,” said Sabha's Dolphy D'Souza.

Read Also Manipur Schools To Remain Closed Till July 8 Amid Violence In State