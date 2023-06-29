Mumbai News: 7.26% Stock in 7 Lakes Supplying Water to City | Representative Image

Mumbai: The seven lakes supplying water to the city have 7.26% of stock excluding the reserve quota provided by the state government. However, even after utilising the reserve stock, the BMC will be able to supply the water till the end of July. The civic body has officially announced a 10% water cut from July 1. The Free Press Journal broke the news first on Tuesday.

Water in lakes rises

The intermittent rainfall in the last 24 hours has increased to a total of 4,236 million litres (ML) in the lakes. The city requires a total of 14.47 lakh ML of water stock in seven lakes on October 1, which is sufficient for a year. Currently, the city has a total stock of 1,05,109 ML. The BMC approved 1.5 lakh million litres from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna lakes. Upper Vaitarna has 20,612 ML reserve stock, while 75,000 ML will be available for Mumbai from Bhatsa Lake.

Meanwhile, the BMC Commissioner, Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal appealed to citizens not to throw garbage in the nullahs. Chahal made this appeal when he along with other officials visited various nullahs and the Mithi River. He directed the officers concerned to visit low-lying areas in their jurisdiction where there is a possibility of flooding.