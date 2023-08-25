Mumbai News: 72% Of Doctors Advocate For Digital Therapeutics In Diabetes Care

72% Of Doctors Advocate For Digital Therapeutics In Diabetes Care | Representative Image

Mumbai: A recent research paper by Fitterfly, a prominent health-tech company specialising in Digital Therapeutics (DTx) solutions, has shed light that digital therapeutics may help in the effective management of diabetes, hinting that approximately 72% of doctors advocate for new forms of medical treatment.

DTx utilises digital tools and therapeutics, such as sensors, monitors and real-time alerts, to treat medical conditions and help track patient data. These tools are designed to provide evidence-based therapeutic interventions to help manage health conditions like diabetes, mental health issues, and more, by helping in their diets, exercises, pain management, stress counselling, and sleep guidance, among others.

DTx technology

Fitterfly conducted a survey by scrutinising 2877 prescriptions from 1897 Fitterfly members and analysing the responses of 232 doctors who treat diabetes from 99 cities across India. As more than 70% of patients in India struggle with poor glycemic control, the survey aimed to evaluate how innovative technologies like DTx can bridge treatment gaps and achieve improved outcomes. The findings depicted that nearly 72% of doctors agreed that DTx should be incorporated in medical treatment and an impressive 94% expressed interest in receiving training to incorporate DTx into their practice and prescription guidelines. However, 58% of doctors feel that DTx has several challenges like poor self monitoring and lack of literacy.

As the prevalence of diseases such as diabetes continues to rise at an alarming rate, doctors are witnessing a surge in patient caseloads and the increasing complexity of associated illnesses. The findings reveal a significant shift in the perception and adoption of DTx among healthcare professionals in India.

Dr Arbinder Singal, CEO and Co-Founder of Fitterfly, highlighted the impact made by DTx platforms in addressing diabetes, and said, "Lack of awareness, diagnostics, and medication adherence contributes to its prevalence and poor diabetes control, with medication costs affecting 33% of cases. Embracing Digital Therapeutics (DTx) is crucial to overcome these challenges. DTx utilises precise personal health data for customised and holistic diabetes management.”

Benefits of Digital Therapeutics

Furthermore, over half of the surveyed doctors believed that DTx not only aids in better blood glucose control but could also lead to reduced medication doses, thus promoting more adherence to treatment plans. Dr Singal emphasised that since DTX provides personalised treatment and heightened patient engagement, patients are found adhering to their treatment plans more. He further suggested that healthcare providers could benefit from online training sessions to familiarise themselves with DTx tools and procedures.

Diabetes, a chronic ailment afflicting millions, has reached epidemic proportions. With new approaches like DTx , there's potential for simplifying diabetes management. With time and more awareness, DTx shows potential to become a more accessible and affordable solution.

