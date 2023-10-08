Mumbai News: 63-Year-Old Dahisar Woman Files Case Against Husband After Facing Torture, Assault | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A 63-year-old woman filed a case against her 68-year-old husband for alleged cruelty and torture for malicious purposes under section 498-A of the IPC Act. They had lived together for 36 years.

According to the FIR, A 63-year-old woman, a homemaker, resides from Dahisar East. She married a school clerk in 1978. They have three children, a son and two daughters, all are above 35 years old. A son and a daughter have been living in California for many years while another daughter lives in Mumbai. Their children send them money for daily expenses. The complainant's husband (68), resigned from his job 14 years ago.

Complainant Alleges Abuse By Husband When She Asked About His Illicit Affair

According to the complaint, her husband has an addiction to alcohol. In 2022, the woman had doubts that her husband had an affair with a 36-year-old woman because he used to talk with the woman for several hours. The husband abused the complainant, was beaten and threatened to give her a divorce when she asked about his affair with another woman. Their children attempted to convince their father but he did not listen to anyone.

In July, the complainant woman went to her daughter's house, during that time her husband called the key maker and made another cupboard key and obtained a bank locker key. In the bank, she had kept gold ornaments worth Rs. 9,91,212. Her husband refused to give the bank locker key to her, she had doubts that he obtained all the gold ornaments. When she asked for a bank locker key, her husband abused her and also physically assaulted her. He also took possession of her car forcefully and did not return it. Eventually, she decided to file a case against her husband and did the same.

