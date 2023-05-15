 Mumbai News: 57-year-old man convicted for assaulting teen over 'friendly relations' with daughter 
Mumbai News: 57-year-old man convicted for assaulting teen over 'friendly relations' with daughter 

The father had seen the two speaking in his building, he allegedly hit the boy after he took them both home

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Mumbai: A city magistrate court has convicted a 57-year-old Mumbai Central resident and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on him for assaulting a teen in his neighborhood over speaking with his daughter despite warning.

As per the police complaint, he had allegedly assaulted the boy with a belt and plastic rod too, but this could not be proved in the court. He had then asked the boy to call his parents. The boy’s brother and mother arrived at his house. People of the neighborhood gathered and a spat ensued.

Girl's mother acquitted

A police complaint was lodged by the brother at Nagpada police station and the accused and his wife were both booked for assaulting the teen, criminal intimidation as well as wrongful confinement among other offences. The girl’s mother was acquitted. While the father was acquitted of other offences, he was convicted for voluntarily causing hurt to him by hands.

Punishing father penalisedcy and told court that he is a family man. Metropolitan Magistrate of Mazgaon court VB Gulve Patil said in the judgment that the testimony of the teen indicates that there was a dispute between families on account of friendly relations between him and the accused’s daughter. It said that having considered the facts and the object of the offence punishable under Sec 323 IPC (voluntarily causing hurt), it would be proper to impose fine.

article-image

