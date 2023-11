Mumbai News: 5 Injured After Fire Breaks Out Following LPG Cylinder Explosion In Bandra | Representative Image

Mumbai: Five people got injured after a fire broke out due to an LPG gas cylinder blast in the Bandra area of Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday. As soon as information about the fire was received, fire vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, informed BMC.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

