Mumbai News: 45-Year-Old Woman Injured In House Collapse Incident In Dharavi

Mumbai: In an incident reported at 08:18 hrs on Saturday, a residential structure on Mumbai's 90 Feet Road in Dharavi, collapsed, causing extensive damage and leaving one person trapped under the debris. The structure was a ground plus upper one floored building that had crumbled, falling onto the ground.

One Injured, Admitted To Sion Hospital

Among those affected, one individual named Priya Silva Raj, a 45-year-old woman, was unfortunate enough to be trapped under the debris of the first floor. The rescue team promptly swung into action and managed to extract her from the wreckage.

She was rushed to Sion Hospital for immediate medical attention, where she is currently receiving care under the supervision of the concerned Chief Medical Officer.

Other Residents In The Surrounding Evacuated After Incident

In the aftermath of the collapse, authorities took swift action to prevent further harm to nearby residents. As a precautionary measure, the authorities evacuated 3-4 adjacent rooms surrounding the collapsed building, ensuring the safety and well-being of those in the vicinity.

