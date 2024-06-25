Mumbai News: 4 Booked Under SC/ST Act For Caste-Based Harassment Following JCP Intervention In Vile Parle | File

The Vile Parle police have booked four persons under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following orders from Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary.

The case has been registered on the complaint of a 27-year-old gym trainer from the Scheduled Caste Valmiki community. The booked persons are Nasrin Shaikh, Shahrukh Shaikh, Juhi Shaikh, and Seema Zarina. The complainant has been a resident of Shivaji Nagar, Vile Parle East, for the past 10 years.

The accused are her immediate neighbours and allegedly wash clothes in the passage and block water near the tap. On being asked to clean the area, they allegedly abused the complainant’s family and used derogatory words about their caste.

The complainant said that the police registered a non-cognisable offence instead of filing an FIR under the Atrocities Act on June 10. She then filed a written complaint on June 16, but the duty officers allegedly laughed at her and refused to take her complaint. An officer also allegedly threatened to lodge a fake case against her.

The FIR was registered only after JCP Chaudhary’s intervention but the police are yet to take action against the accused.