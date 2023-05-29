Mumbai news: 4 booked for assaulting siblings | Pixabay

Mumbai: Four people have been booked for allegedly assaulting two brothers who asked one of the accused not to text their sister and harass her, said the Dongri police. According to the complaint lodged by one Siddhik Shaikh, the accused, Shohail Shaikh, texted his sister and asked her to marry him. He continued to pester the woman for two months even after her verbal resistance.

Accused assaulted siblings with help of accomplices

Subsequently, she narrated her ordeal to his brother Siddhik who decided to meet Shohail. On May 28, the complainant along with his brother met the accused and requested him not to bother their sister.

However, Shohail called his accomplices and assaulted the duo with belts. A case has been registered against the assailants under the Indian Penal Code sections 34 (common intention), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 ( voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons), said the police.