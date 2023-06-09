Mumbai News: 3rd Edition Of 'Beyond The Call of Duty' Awards Organized By Government Railway Police

From left constable Chetan Tatu , Constable Shawbaee Attarge and Constable Pramod Patil. | Apoorva Agashe/FPJ

Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday organised its 3rd edition of ‘Beyond The Call of Duty’ awards at Navrang Hall, Ghatkopar (East). Under this initiative, personnel were felicitated for heroic acts by Railway DGP Pradnya Sarvade and 26/11 martyr Shashank Shinde’s wife Mansi Shinde. Officers from Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Aurangabad were facilitated for their extraordinary services.

Constable Chetan Tatu recalled an incident on January 6 this year. A young boy fell on the railway tracks from a train and his leg was crushed. Tatu lifted the boy in his own arms and sprinted for over 300-350mt to reach the nearest railway police station. Tatu said that the boy had pleaded with him to save his life just before he fell unconscious.

Awardees received accolades for their bravery

Constable Shawbaee Attarge, 27, was awarded, too. Last year, on June 15, she was patrolling the platforms of Dhaisar when she noticed a young woman who descended onto the tracks with the intention to take her own life. Attarge said she ran to save her life.

Constable Pramod Patil, 45, was awarded for saving the life of a young woman, Kirti Wadarkar, who was attempting a train heading towards Borivali but fell and got stuck between the platform and the train. Patil pulled her out safely before the train could move.

For registering FIRs within two hours of the alleged crime, Wadala GRP bagged the first prize. The Dombivli GRP also bagged a prize for solving two kidnapping cases.