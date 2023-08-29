Mumbai News: 34-Year-Old Biker Killed After Speeding Auto Rams His Motorcycle In Airoli | Representational Image

Mumbai: A tragic incident occurred in Mumbai as a 34-year-old resident of Airoli lost his life in a fatal accident involving a collision between an auto-rickshaw and his motorcycle. The unfortunate incident unfolded on Monday at the Mulund-Airoli Bridge Road.

Auto lost control, rammed into the bike

At 10:13 am, the police control room received the initial report of the incident, with the caller describing a man lying in a pool of blood on the bridge road. Responding swiftly, personnel from the Navghar police station reached the scene. They found a youth, identified as Sumit Kevalkumar Gore, in a bloodied state beside his bullet motorcycle. Nearby, a toppled auto-rickshaw with its driver, Vedprakash Sukhlal, 58, and two injured passengers was also present.

The auto driver, Sukhlal, confirmed to the police that he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to collide with the motorbike. Promptly, the injured biker was transported to Savarkar Hospital in Mulund, along with the two injured passengers. Unfortunately, despite efforts, Gore was pronounced dead by the hospital authorities at 11:30 am.

Injured passenger recalls accident

One of the injured passengers, Ankit More, 34, hailing from Kalwa in Thane, recounted the events to the police. He explained that he was en route to Andheri for a bank-related task when the speeding auto abruptly slammed on the brakes. This sudden halt resulted in Gore, who was following closely behind, colliding with the auto. The impact was so forceful that both the bike and Gore were thrown several feet away, resulting in the fatal injuries.

The collision was powerful enough to jolt the two passengers within the auto, including More, indicating the intensity of the accident. The bridge serves as a key junction on the Thane-Belapur road in Airoli, connecting the intersection of Eastern Express Highway and Goregaon-Mulund Link Road.

The auto driver, a resident of Postal Colony in Chembur, was arrested on charges of negligence causing death, along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act.