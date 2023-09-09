 Mumbai News: 33 Rescued In Fire At Residential Building In Saki Naka
The incident was reported on September 9, 2023, at 08:51 AM and involved a fire confined to the electric meter cabin on the ground and first floors of a 5-story residential structure. Dense smoke had filled the building's staircase, trapping people inside, while the terrace remained locked.

Picture for representation | File Photo

Mumbai: In a rapid response to a fire incident, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Municipal Fire Brigade (MFB) successfully evacuated 33 residents from a residential building in Sakinaka, Andheri (East). The incident was reported on September 9, 2023, at 08:51 AM and involved a fire confined to the electric meter cabin on the ground and first floors of a 5-story residential structure. Dense smoke had filled the building's staircase, trapping people inside, while the terrace remained locked.

Details On Rescued Residents

The BMC's MFB acted swiftly, declaring a Level-1 emergency by 09:05 AM. Firefighters rescued residents from multiple floors, including 4 females and 3 males from the first floor, 5 females, 7 males, 2 girls and 2 newborn children from the second floor and 2 females, 6 males and 2 boys from the third and fourth floors. The operation utilised a combination of resources, such as first-floor ladders, Angus ladders and the building's staircase, ensuring the safety of all occupants.

No Injuries Reported

The fire was successfully extinguished, reaching Level 1 completion, by 10:46 AM. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries related to this incident, attributing this positive outcome to the swift and efficient response of the BMC's Municipal Fire Brigade.

Both the BMC and local authorities are now actively investigating the root cause of the fire in ensuring the safety of the residents. Further updates on the incident will follow as additional information becomes available.

article-image
