Mumbai News: 319 complaints on 1st day of WhatsApp number for debris | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC received 319 grievances on the first day (Thursday) of the operation of a WhatsApp number launched by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a day prior for debris related complaints. The civic body claimed it has already attended to 179 complaints and 78 would soon be addressed. It said that 57 complaints were not related to debris.

The number 8169681697 was inaugurated on Wednesday and will entertain specific complaints with photos.