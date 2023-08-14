 Mumbai News: 3000 Cases In 13 Days, But BMC Denies Conjunctivitis Surge
According to official estimates, more than 250 people contracted the ailment on a per day average.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
article-image
3000 Cases In 13 Days, But BMC Denies Conjunctivitis Surge | representative pic

Mumbai: Although the BMC is averring that there is no surge in conjunctivitis cases in the city, the statistics shared by the state health department paints a contrasting picture. As per the data, 3,462 cases have been reported, so far. Of them, 3,360 were registered between August 1 and 13; which means per day more than 250 people contracted the ailment.

article-image

A senior ophthalmologist from one of the civic-run hospitals said there has been a rise in conjunctivitis cases this year and added that it might be due to the various strains which need to be researched. The ailment particularly affects the working class in the age groups of 25 to 40-50. “We are getting more than 15 cases per day in the eye outpatient department (OPD), but till now no serious cases have been reported. Most patients are recovering in three-four days. While the contagious eye infection has been reported across several states, large numbers of viral conjunctivitis caused by adenovirus have been reported in Maharashtra,” he said.

Currently all diseases or viruses are brought under control

On the other hand, a senior official from the civic health department asserted that there are not many cases in the city. “Currently all diseases or viruses are under control in Mumbai and there is not much impact of conjunctivitis on citizens. We have been closely monitoring the situation and only mild cases are being reported,” he said.

Meanwhile, health activists slammed the BMC, saying they will never accept that cases are increasing and Mumbai has recorded more than 3,000 cases in just 13 days. “Patients flocking to the hospitals OPD or ophthalmologist are false? The civic health department has always failed to control any diseases or viruses in the city. Its standard reply is that the screening and testing have increased so more cases are coming out,” said an activist.

Sudden surge in conjuctivitis cases in city

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital Ophthalmology Department Director Dr Sujal Shah said, “We have been witnessing a sudden rise in cases of conjunctivitis. There are approx. 15-20 cases per week.”

Maharashtra Director of Health Services Dr Nitin Ambadekar assured that there is no need to panic as cases usually peak during monsoon.

QUOTES: Patients flocking to the hospitals OPD or ophthalmologist are false? The civic health department has always failed to control any diseases or viruses in the city.

Health activist: Currently all diseases or viruses are under control in Mumbai and there is not much impact of conjunctivitis on citizens.

article-image
