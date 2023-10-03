Mumbai News: 80-Year-Old Man Rams Car Into Police Van At CST Junction, 3 Teens Among 4 Seriously Injured

An 80-year-old man hit four boys with a Tata Tiago car in front of McDonald's near CST junction in Mumbai on Tuesday. In this accident, three are seriously injured and one has minor injuries. These four boys had come to play football.

According to information received from Azad Maidan Police, Dilip Chatwani is a resident of Mahim who was coming from GPO in a Tata Tiago car and was taking a right turn from the signal when his car slightly collided with a private bus.

The Sequence of Events

After this, Chatwani increased the speed of the car to get out of there quickly but he could not control the car. The police officer told that a police van was parked in front of McDonald's and at the same time four boys were walking from there.

Chatwani's car hit the four boys and collided with the police van. Saddam Ansari (18), Pravin Gupta (18) and Ajay Gupta (18) were seriously injured in this collision. Vijay Rajbhar (17) sustained minor injuries.

A police officer said that both Saddam Ansari and Pravin Gupta are in ICU while Ajay Gupta has suffered a head injury. All of them are residents of Sewree area.

Driver in Custody and Testing

DCP Pravin Mundhe said that this incident happened around 7.30pm. Dilip Chatwani has been taken into custody and his medical test is being conducted.

Police said that the Tigo car that Chatwani was driving was automatic and when the car met with an accident, the air bag inside the car opened due to which Chatwani was not injured.

All four boys are football players and play football from GIFA Sports Club. These people had come to practice at the YMCA ground of the Colaba.

Club coach Harish Golar told that next month all four of them had to go to Belgaum to play a football match.

Pravin Gupta is studying 12th from Babasaheb Ambedkar College, Wadala.

Pravin's father Shivjanam Gupta (45) told the Free Press Journal that the four boys had come to play football. Pravin and Ajay are in 12th, the remaining two are studying in school.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Azad Maidan police is registering an FIR in this case under section 279,338 of IPC and Motor Vehicle Act. Police said that the accused Chatwani is a resident of Mahim and has a metal trading business. Chatwani's shop is in Masjid Bunder and he was going home.

These four boys were coming on foot to CSTM station after playing football and were going to board the train from there to go home.

