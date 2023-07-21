Mumbai News: 3 Koli Food Trucks For Colaba & Cuffe Parade Koliwadas

Represntative Image |

The BMC has invited a tender for food trucks in A-ward comprising Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point, Churchgate and Gateway of India. The project is part of the improvement of koliwadas in the city. As per civic officials, three trucks will be allotted to local Koli community women who will prepare traditional Koli cuisine comprising surmai, prawns, crabs and javala, bombil and tikhalya for Mumbaikars and tourists. The trucks, as per sources, would be stationed near Badhwar Park. An official said, “We have received funds under the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC). The trucks will be handed over to the planning department, which will distribute them to women self-help groups.”

A-ward is considered a VIP ward as it includes Mantralaya, Vidhan Bhavan, Gateway of India, the Asiatic Library, the Fort area, Horniman circle, Marine Lines, Colaba and Cuffe Parade, all key tourist spots.

