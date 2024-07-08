Mumbai News: 3 Family Members Booked For Assaulting Youth On Suspicion Of Being Police Informer In Jogeshwari |

The Oshiwara police have booked three members of a family for physically assaulting a 25-year-old youth in Jogeshwari on suspicion of being a police informer. Akram Dastgir Babasaheb Sheikh, Altaf Dastgir Babasaheb Sheikh, and Sohail Dastgir Babasaheb Sheikh are named in the FIR.

The victim Rahul Shinde lives with his family in Abdul Badochi Chali, Shastrinagar, Aggarwal Estate, Jogeshwari. He works as an office boy in a private company, and his father is a driver. The Sheikh family lives in the neighbouring SRA building, and they are acquainted with each other. Shaikh’s family members are addicted to drugs.

On July 1 at 10pm, both Akram and Altaf were drunk and police arrived on the spot. They suspected that Shinde had informed the police, which angered them. The next day, they called Shinde to meet in front of Omsai Cooperative Society Garden. When Shinde arrived, Akram, Altaf, and Sohail verbally abused and beat him up. Shinde was seriously injured and was admitted to a nearby government hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

Upon receiving this information, the police rushed to the spot. Rahul’s statement was recorded, and based on his complaint, the police have registered a case against all three accused. The police stated that the investigation is underway.