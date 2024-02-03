Mumbai News: 3 Critical Among 9 Injured In Fire Due To Gas Leak In Chembur |

Mumbai: Nine persons, including four women and a minor, were injured in a fire that broke out after a gas leak in Mumbai's Chembur area, fire officials said on Friday. Three persons have suffered more than 50 per cent burns and are in a critical condition, they said.

The fire occurred in a chawl opposite a Jain temple at Siddharth Colony in Chembur East and was reported at 11.48 pm on Thursday and was doused in 10-15 minutes, a fire brigade official said.

A gas cylinder leakage triggered the blaze, according to a preliminary report by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. One fire engine, a jetty and ambulances were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused in 10-15 minutes, the fire brigade official said.

Details On The Injured

The injured have been identified as Shreyas Sonkhambe, 17, Sangita Gaikwad, 55, Jitendra Kamble, 46, Yashoda Gaikwad, 50, Narmada Gaikwad, 60, Ramesh Gaikwad, 56, Shreyas Gaikwad, 40, Vrishabh Gaikwad, 23, and Sandip Jadhav, 42.

Six of the injured were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar, while one each was admitted to Sion Hospital, Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi and Manek Hospital (Chembur), said an official.

Yashoda, Narmada and Ramesh are reportedly in a critical condition, having incurred 50 60 per cent burns. Five of the injured are stable and are under treatment, while Jadhav, who sustained minor injuries, was discharged from Shatabdi Hospital, he said.