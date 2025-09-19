 Mumbai News: 3 Arrested In ₹4 Crore Jewellery Heist At Parel Shop
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 3 Arrested In ₹4 Crore Jewellery Heist At Parel Shop

Mumbai News: 3 Arrested In ₹4 Crore Jewellery Heist At Parel Shop

The incident took place on September 8, when Jitu Navaram Choudhary (23), an employee at A Jalichand Jewellers, allegedly fled with the valuables between 2:00 pm and 10:30 am the next day. Acting on the complaint, Bhoiwada Police registered an FIR under Section 306 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and launched a swift investigation.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 11:35 PM IST
article-image
3 Arrested In ₹4 Crore Jewellery Heist At Parel Shop |

Mumbai: The Bhoiwada Police have arrested three men for allegedly stealing gold ornaments and cash worth ₹4.07 crore from a jewellery shop in Parel.

The incident took place on September 8, when Jitu Navaram Choudhary (23), an employee at A Jalichand Jewellers, allegedly fled with the valuables between 2:00 pm and 10:30 am the next day. Acting on the complaint, Bhoiwada Police registered an FIR under Section 306 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and launched a swift investigation.

A police team was dispatched to Bali district, Rajasthan—Choudhary’s native place—while Crime Branch Unit 4 also carried out a parallel probe. Using technical surveillance and local informants, police traced and arrested the accused along with two accomplices, identified as Kamlesh Choudhary (26) and Bharatkumar Choudhary (38).

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Court Acquits 28-Year-Old Man Accused Of Repeated Rape, Cites Consensual Relationship...
article-image

So far, 70% of the stolen property has been recovered, and efforts are underway to seize the remaining assets. All three accused have been remanded to police custody for further investigation.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹72 Lakh Near Ghansoli Railway Station
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹72 Lakh Near Ghansoli Railway Station
UP To Host Village-Level Job Fairs For First Time, Starting September in Meerut Division
UP To Host Village-Level Job Fairs For First Time, Starting September in Meerut Division
Lucknow Land Scam: FIR Against 5 Former LDA Officials, Including Aparna Yadav’s Mother
Lucknow Land Scam: FIR Against 5 Former LDA Officials, Including Aparna Yadav’s Mother
'Akhilesh Has No Future Till 2047': UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
'Akhilesh Has No Future Till 2047': UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹72 Lakh Near Ghansoli Railway Station

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹72 Lakh Near Ghansoli Railway Station

Mumbai Woman Finance Director Alleges Two-Year Cyberstalking, FIR Against Uttarakhand Man

Mumbai Woman Finance Director Alleges Two-Year Cyberstalking, FIR Against Uttarakhand Man

Maharashtra: Shahapur's Varaswadi Gets Electricity For The First Time In 78 Years

Maharashtra: Shahapur's Varaswadi Gets Electricity For The First Time In 78 Years

Mumbai News: 3 Arrested In ₹4 Crore Jewellery Heist At Parel Shop

Mumbai News: 3 Arrested In ₹4 Crore Jewellery Heist At Parel Shop

IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Maharashtra For Thunderstorms & Rain

IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Maharashtra For Thunderstorms & Rain