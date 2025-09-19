Mumbai News: 3 Arrested In ₹4 Crore Jewellery Heist At Parel Shop

3 Arrested In ₹4 Crore Jewellery Heist At Parel Shop |

Mumbai: The Bhoiwada Police have arrested three men for allegedly stealing gold ornaments and cash worth ₹4.07 crore from a jewellery shop in Parel.

The incident took place on September 8, when Jitu Navaram Choudhary (23), an employee at A Jalichand Jewellers, allegedly fled with the valuables between 2:00 pm and 10:30 am the next day. Acting on the complaint, Bhoiwada Police registered an FIR under Section 306 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and launched a swift investigation.

A police team was dispatched to Bali district, Rajasthan—Choudhary’s native place—while Crime Branch Unit 4 also carried out a parallel probe. Using technical surveillance and local informants, police traced and arrested the accused along with two accomplices, identified as Kamlesh Choudhary (26) and Bharatkumar Choudhary (38).

So far, 70% of the stolen property has been recovered, and efforts are underway to seize the remaining assets. All three accused have been remanded to police custody for further investigation.

