Mumbai News: 29-Year-Old Man Gets 7-Year Jail For Sexually Assaulting Minor

Representative Image | File

A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in July 2017.

The accused denied all allegations

The victim's family had just come to the city from Odisha when she was assaulted. The accused denied the allegations. However, he was identified by the victim and other witnesses, based on which he was held guilty.

Dindoshi police station registered the case

As per the prosecution case registered with Dindoshi police station, the complainant (victim's father) lives in Malad and works at a construction site. In contrast, the victim, her mother and other family members live in Odisha.

The family visited the accused

On January 31, 2017, the family visited the complainant and stayed with him at the construction site. In February 2017, the complainant went to attend the last rites and funeral of his mother, while his wife and victim stayed back.

The victim's father reported the accused to the police station

On March 2, 2017, when he returned, his wife told him about the sexual assault on their daughter. After this, the father registered the case with the police station.