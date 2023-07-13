Mumbai News: 28-Year-Old Man Killed After Dumper Drags Him For 400 Metres; Driver Arrested

The man, identified as Narendra Pawar, was dragged for 400 meters while clinging to the window of the heavy vehicle before falling onto the road. | Representative Image

A heated argument between a 28-year-old man and a dumper driver turned fatal. The man, identified as Narendra Pawar, was dragged for 400 meters while clinging to the window of the heavy vehicle before falling onto the road. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Pawar succumbed to his injuries a day later. The Goregaon police have arrested the dumper driver on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Pawar, a decorator residing in Goregaon, had celebrated his birthday just a day before the shocking incident.

Early on Monday, Pawar and his friend, Yash Khopre, went for tea on Khopre's motorcycle. While returning home, an altercation ensued between Pawar and the dumper driver, who had previously exchanged words with him. Angered by the driver's expletives, Pawar urged Khopre to block the dumper's path so they could confront him. Khopre, a delivery boy, captured videos of the dumper and its driver to document the confrontation.

Tragic Turn of Events

Pawar, determined to address the issue, climbed onto the driver's side of the dumper to confront him face-to-face. Unexpectedly, the driver started the vehicle, leaving Pawar hanging perilously from the window. Khopre, realizing the danger, pursued the dumper on his motorcycle, and stated a report.

Tragically, Pawar was dragged for 400 meters and sustained severe leg injuries as the dumper approached the divider. When the vehicle slowed down at a speed breaker, Pawar was unable to hold on any longer and fell onto the road, suffering extensive head, nose, and leg injuries.

Legal Proceedings and Family's Grief

Pawar was immediately rushed to the nearby Trauma Care Hospital and later transferred to Sion Hospital. Despite medical efforts, he tragically passed away on Tuesday. The Goregaon police registered an FIR and promptly arrested the dumper driver, Parmatmaprasad Sahani, aged 46, on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Pawar's grieving family, including his ailing father and pregnant sister, mourned the loss of their sole breadwinner and called for the strictest punishment for Sahani.