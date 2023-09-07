Mumbai News: 276 Passengers Caught Travelling In Disabled Coaches Of Local Trains | FPJ

Mumbai: In a coordinated effort between the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Mumbai division of Central Railway and the JMFC (Judicial Magistrate of First Class) railway court of Kalyan, a total of 276 offenders (found traveling in coaches reserved for disabled) were apprehended during exclusive raids at Thane, Dombivali, Kalyan, and Badlapur stations of Central Railways on Wednesday evening, September 6, 2023.

Passengers who were found traveling in coaches reserved for disabled individuals were the focus of this operation. The operation aimed to address the issue of individuals violating coach regulations and ensure the safety and accessibility of railway services for all passengers.

Offenders caught at various stations

The breakdown of offenders caught by RPF teams at various stations includes 72 in Thane, 67 in Dombivali, 80 in Kalyan, and 57 in Badlapur.

"A night court session was conducted to address the issue of passengers traveling in disabled coaches of local trains at various stations in the section. All 276 thses passengers who were found traveling in the coaches of local trains reserved for disabled person presented in the night court. The court rendered its judgment swiftly, and all offenders were convicted and fined for their actions" said an official of CR.

Zero tolerance towards violators

"This joint operation between the RPF and the judiciary serves as a significant step towards ensuring the safety and accessibility of railway services for all passengers. It sends a clear message that violations of coach regulations will not be tolerated, and strict legal action will be taken to uphold the law," he said.

"This joint operation sets a strong precedent, emphasizing that violations of coach regulations on local trains will not be tolerated. It underscores the commitment to upholding the law and maintaining the integrity of railway services for the benefit of all passengers," further added officials.