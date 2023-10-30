Mumbai News: 27-Year-Old Man Dies in Collision with Parked Tempo, FIR Filed After Delay | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 27-year-old man tragically lost his life after his motorcycle collided with a parked tempo at the roadside. The tempo did not have its signal light. An unidentified individual has been charged under sections 283 (danger or obstruction in a public way) and 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Borivali police station.

According to the FIR, the victim, Vishal Kanojia, was an employee at a private company. On August 7, at 12:30 am, after dinner, he was riding his motorcycle (MH 47 AR 5918) near Chintamani garden, Kulkarni Road, in front of Swapnil building, Shimpoli, Borivali West, when he collided with a tempo (MH 1 DR 3929) parked without a signal light by the road. Vishal fell and suffered severe head injuries. Bystanders rushed him to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West.

Victim's Brother intimated about mishap

An acquaintance informed his brother, Amit, about the accident. Amit visited the hospital, where doctors informed him that Vishal needed brain surgery. Vishal's family then transferred him to Orbit Hospital on the same day. Sadly, on August 16, at 9 pm, doctors declared Vishal dead. Although Vishal's family did not initially file a case against the driver, they filed an FIR at Borivali police station on October 28th.

Attempts by FPJ to contact Vishal's family to inquire about the delay in filing the FIR were unsuccessful. Senior Police Inspector of Borivali Police Station, Nindad Sawant, stated, "We are searching for the accused and will arrest him soon."