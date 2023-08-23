Mumbai News: 27% Doctor Posts Vacant At Civic-Run City Hospitals | Representative Image

Mumbai: As many as 27% of doctor posts at the major civic-run hospitals are lying vacant in the city as the BMC has hired doctors on a contractual basis.

As per the data received, there are 1,606 posts for doctors in BYL Nair, King Edward Memorial, Nair Dental, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General and RN Cooper Hospitals affiliated to four medical colleges under the jurisdiction of Mumbai Municipal Corporation. However, 439 posts are vacant, and 323 posts are occupied by doctors hired on a contract basis working for many years.

Inaction on part of admin & corporation: Hospital Official

“We don’t understand why the civic body is not filling these posts instead of hiring contractual doctors. Many times we have brought this issue in front of administration and corporation but nothing happened so far,” said an official.

The civic-run hospitals get thousands of patients per day from across Maharashtra and vacant posts led to extra workload and pressure on doctors or teachers.

A senior official from one of the civic-run hospitals said that the doctors who work on a contract basis will be hired when the recruitment of doctors is released. The age of joining government service is 38 for the open category and 43 for the reserved category. Many doctors have passed this age category. The contractual doctors have been working for five to seven years.

“The first post of doctor recruitment in hospitals affiliated to medical colleges is assistant professor and this professor has the primary responsibility of examining patients. However, there has been no recruitment for the post of Assistant Professor in the Municipal Corporation for many years,” he said.

The officials said that hospitals are overflowed with patients and many surgeries have been postponed or delayed and there is a seven to eight months waiting list for CT and MRI tests.

“If there are problems occurring despite hiring doctors on a contractual basis then what it is the point of spending lakhs on them,” an official questioned.

Dr Sudhakar Shinde, Additional Municipal Commissioner said, “We are reviewing all the posts and soon all the posts will be filled through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). An advertisement will be displayed for the same. He said the preference will be given to the assistant professor.”