Mumbai News: 26-Year-Old Dharavi Resident Arrested For Allegedly Killing Neighbour

Mumbai: The police on Sunday night arrested a 26-year-old resident of Dharavi, James Paul, for allegedly strangling to death his 59-year-old neighbour, Yashwant Sonawane. The incident is said to have occurred on the intervening night of June 11-12 and the arrest was made on Sunday night after Sonawane’s decomposed body was found at his residence. The police are investigating the motive as a preliminary probe revealed injuries to Sonawane’s genitalia, even as his mobile phone, watch and gold ring were allegedly stolen. The police said Paul himself invited Sonawane to a drinking session. The incident came to light after the latter’s brother kept calling his mobile phone but got no response.