Mumbai News: 25k Lts Lube Oil Worth ₹15 Lakh Stolen, Cops File Case Against 2 Unknown Persons

The theft of 25,000 litres of lube oil worth ₹15 lakh came to the fore after one of the employees of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd noticed reduced pressure in the pipeline running between Chembur and Mazgaon.

According to the RCF police, the company's safety and security manager on Thursday noticed that there was a drop in pressure, hence, he alerted the senior manager. A technical check revealed an iron clamp attached to the pipeline near the SR garage in Ambapada, Mahul village.

Immediately, the senior manager visited the spot and alerted the cops. During the probe, a plastic pipe was also discovered near the clamp. It was used to steal the oil, police said, adding that the theft quantity could be much higher than the initial figure.

A case has been filed against two unknown persons under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and The Petroleum And Minerals Pipelines (Acquisition Of Right Of User Inland) Act, 1962.

