Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Man Jumps Off Building Terrace In Lalbaug

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment for depression, on Monday allegedly jumped off from the terrace of the 13-storey building in which he lived, said the Kalachowki police. The deceased was identified as Dhruv Shah, whose family is into the plastic business. He lived in Lalbaug's Vardhman Heights.

After returning from office at around 5.15pm, Shah went to the terrace where labourers were involved in waterproofing. Suddenly, he jumped off from there in front of them, said the police, adding that he was rushed to the KEM Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

Senior Inspector Pramod Bhovte said that the post-mortem will be conducted at KEM Hospital and added that his phone and laptop have been taken for a technical probe.