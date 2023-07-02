Mumbai News: 23-Year-Old Who Knocked Down Jogger At Worli Sea Face Granted Bail

In a detailed order granting bail to Sumer Merchant, who knocked down tech firm CEO Rajalakshi Vijay while she was jogging at Worli sea face in March, leading to her death on the spot, the sessions court has observed that he is a young boy of 23 years, the investigation is over, and hence there is no need for custodial investigation. It also observed that the trial is not likely to commence in the near future.

Additional sessions judge RR Patare, on June 30, also observed that the prosecution case that Merchant drove the car at high speed under the influence of liquor and dashed the deceased will have to be decided at trial.

Cause of the accident is a matter of trail, says court

“The question whether the applicant/accused (Merchant) had caused the accident due to rash and negligent driving or whether it is the case of the negligent act with the knowledge of the likelihood of its dangerous consequences, is a matter of trial,” noted the sessions court.

It further noted that Merchant has been in custody since March 19, 2023 “He is a young boy of 23 years of age. It is come on record that investigation is completed. The custodial international of the applicant/ accused is not necessary.” it said. Also, there is no possibility of the accused fleeing from justice, the court added.

Merchant’s advocate Anjali Pati had argued that he had been falsely implicated in the case of culpable homicide and that it was a mere accident. She argued that Merchant and a friend went to drop their female colleague. He did not notice the woman jogger due to a sharp turn to the road. Patil alleged that the woman jogger was running in the wrong direction and hence the car dashed her. Besides, Merchant did not have knowledge that the said act would result in the jogger’s death, contended Patil.

Jogger's husband opposed the bail plea and called it a serious and grave offence

The prosecution and the jogger’s husband opposed the bail plea contending that it was a serious and grave offence. They expressed apprehension of repetition of similar offence by Merchant if granted bail. The prosecution also pointed out a medical report which showed alcohol in Merchant’s blood.

The court has directed Merchant’s release on furnishing a personal bond of ₹15,000. The judge also directed him not to tamper with evidence and contact witnesses. Also, he has been directed to attend the court hearings during the trial.