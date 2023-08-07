Mumbai News: 22-Year-Old Turbhe Man Drowns In Quarry, Body Recovered

FPJ

Thane: A 22-year-old man drowned after venturing for a swim in a water-filled quarry in Turbhe area in Navi Mumbai on Sunday evening. The Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) personnel recovered his dead body on Monday, said a regional disaster management cell (RDMC) officer.

The deceased has been identified as Himanshu Mhatre, a resident of Indira Nagar in Turbhe. He went for swimming in the quarry; however, he could not gauge its depth and drowned, said Yasin Tadvi, RDMC chief of Thane.

"The Turbhe police carried out a search along with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) fire brigade personnel but they had to discontinue the operation on Sunday night due to darkness. A team of TDRF went to the quarry at around 7 am on Monday and after one hour of effort recovered the body. The body was handed over to the Turbhe police."

The Turbhe police sent the body to the government hospital in Navi Mumbai for post mortem. Rajendra Kote, senior police inspector, Rabale police station said, "As of now we have registered a case of accidental death and are further investigating the case."

