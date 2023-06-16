Mumbai News: 2,116 Motorists Violate No Honking Day Drive On June 14

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: The traffic police said the no-honking drive on Wednesday was a success. Those who honked unnecessarily, though, were booked under the Motor Vehicle Act 1988. Officials said 2,116 motorists violated the drive despite awareness being raised through press releases, digital hoardings, VMS boards and various social media platforms.

In some areas, corner meetings of taxi, auto, and BEST bus drivers were held and the ill effects of noise pollution on one’s health were explained. The police said similar drives will be conducted in the future.

Significance Of The 'No Honking' Day- High decibel noise very bad for health

Such high noise levels cause hearing loss, and other illnesses including heart disease, and mental health illness and contribute to other illnesses caused by sleeplessness. Noise can even precipitate heart attacks and doctors say it can cause cancer and Alzheimer’s Disease.

In Mumbai, one of the most densely populated cities in the world, millions of people are constantly exposed to noise from excessive honking which continues through the day and night in places where people are especially vulnerable to adverse health effects. At crowded junctions including the JJ Hospital junction at Mohamedali Road, areas near hospitals like Lilavati Hospital and Sion Hospital, near schools and courts, honking is nearly continuous.

Noise Pollution level in Mumbai is very high

Noise Pollution is one of the most pervasive but lesser-known pollutants which adversely affects the health of all those who are exposed to it. Executive Director of the United Nations Inger Andersen said in an Oped on 27th March 2022 “As cities become more crowded, their soundscapes become a global public health menace.”

The first No Honking Day in India was held in 2008 and was led by Acting Joint Commissioner of Police Hemant Karkare and Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Baijal, in partnership with Awaaz Foundation. For the first time, anti-honking Rules were enforced and 16,000 challans were issued to motorists who honked unnecessarily within a single day.