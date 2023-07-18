Mumbai News: 21 Tata Memorial Hospital Employees Booked, 11 Arrested For Diverting Poor Patients To Private Labs

Tata Memorial Centre |

The Bhoiwada police have filed a case against 21 employees of Tata Memorial Hospital on allegations of redirecting economically disadvantaged cancer patients to private laboratories for medical tests that could have been conducted at lower rates within the hospital. Eleven individuals have been arrested following the registration of the case.

According to the police, the FIR has been lodged against Assistant Administrative Officers, Ward Boys, Peons, and cleaning staff working at Tata Memorial Hospital in Parel.

A police officer stated that despite being public servants, these individuals directed poor patients seeking cancer treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital to Infinity Center and other diagnostic centers for tests prescribed by the doctors. These tests were available at lower rates within the hospital, yet the employees sent the patients to private labs, resulting in higher costs.

The police officer revealed that the hospital had provided facilities for tests at reduced rates for underprivileged patients. However, these employees were receiving commissions from the labs by conducting the tests at higher costs. This not only harmed the patients but also caused damage to the hospital.

Upon discovering this misconduct, the hospital administration initiated an investigation, leading to the identification of 21 individuals involved. The individuals against whom the hospital filed a complaint at the Bhoiwada police station include Sandeep Harishchandra Gawkar, Dinesh Ramchandra Mohite, Mahesh Mangal Solanki, Firoz Iqbal Khan, Jitendra Bharanwal, Dinesh Ramfer Kalwar, Rahul Sushil Jadhav, Anand Ravi Tangaswamy, Sadanand Narasimha Sapaliga, Ravi Mohan Pardeshi, Rahul Vasant Mahayavanshi, Narayan Roopsing Chowdhary, Vikas Gamre, Rajesh Prakash Baria, Rakesh Sajjan Pardeshi, Suryakant Abaji Thorat, Atish Ashok Sonawane, Ashwini Anil Kasle, Sakir Ashiq Sayyad, Sunil Bandu Chalke, and Naresh.

Additionally, a complaint has been lodged against Sanjay Sonawane of Infinity Diagnosis Center and other diagnostic centers.

The police informed that Anil Bhosle filed the complaint on behalf of the hospital, leading to the registration of the FIR under sections 409, 406, 420, and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police registered the FIR and arrested Vikas Shripat Gamre, Narayan Roopsingh Chowdhary, Sanjay Prakash Sonawane, Rakesh Sajjan Pardeshi, Rajesh Prakash Bariya, Sandeep Harishchandra Gawkar, Ravi Mohan Pardeshi, Rahul Vasant Mayavanshi, Jitendra Ratan Bharanwal, Sakir Ashiq Sayyed, and Dinesh Ramfer Kalwar.

The arrested individuals were presented before the court, which remanded them to police custody until July 21.