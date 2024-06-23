 Mumbai News: 200 Bahava Trees To Be Planted Along Western Express Highway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 200 Bahava Trees To Be Planted Along Western Express Highway

Mumbai News: 200 Bahava Trees To Be Planted Along Western Express Highway

Standing at a height of up to 40 feet, Bahava trees contribute to increasing oxygen levels and providing ample shade.

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: 200 Bahava Trees To Be Planted Along Western Express Highway | Representative image

Mumbai: In a significant step towards urban afforestation and environmental conservation, Mumbai Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the Make Earth Green Again (MEGA) Foundation, will plant 200 Bahava trees along the Western Expressway in Bandra. This initiative aims to restore environmental balance and enhance the city’s greenery.

The ceremonial planting will take place today at Kherwadi, Bandra. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, along with Municipal Commissioner-Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, will inaugurate the event. Kumar will honour his late parents, Hariom Bhatia and Aruna Bhatia, by participating in this noble endeavor. The occasion will also witness the presence of Deputy Commissioner Vishwas Mote, Dr. Anusha Srinivasan Iyer of the MEGA Foundation, and other notable officials from the Municipal Park Department.

Read Also
Mumbai: Two Killed In Separate Accidents On Western Express Highway
article-image

The decision to plant Bahava trees is part of the broader objective of mitigating the environmental damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae, which led to the uprooting of numerous trees in the city. The initiative, titled ‘Accept the Pit of Trees and Become a Guardian of Nature,’ reflects the municipality's dedication to preserving and enhancing Mumbai’s green cover. This tree plantation drive signifies a proactive approach towards creating a sustainable urban environment.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Woman Drives On To Footpath On Western Express Highway, Runs Over Security Guard
article-image

Bahava trees, known for their vibrant yellow blossoms, serve as natural indicators of rainfall. Currently, Mumbai boasts over 4,500 Bahava trees, and the addition of 200 more will elevate this number significantly. The sight of Bahava trees in full bloom not only heralds the monsoon but also a rejuvenated ecosystem.

Standing at a height of up to 40 feet, Bahava trees contribute to increasing oxygen levels and providing ample shade. Their presence along the Western Expressway will not only beautify the landscape but also play a crucial role in improving air quality.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Two Brothers Defraud 60 Women Of ₹2.4 Crore

Mumbai News: Two Brothers Defraud 60 Women Of ₹2.4 Crore

Dombivli: Woman Attempts Suicide By Jumping Off 4th Floor Over Family Dispute; Shocking VIDEO...

Dombivli: Woman Attempts Suicide By Jumping Off 4th Floor Over Family Dispute; Shocking VIDEO...

Maharashtra State Approves 124 Posts For Accident Claims Tribunals

Maharashtra State Approves 124 Posts For Accident Claims Tribunals

Mumbai News: 200 Bahava Trees To Be Planted Along Western Express Highway

Mumbai News: 200 Bahava Trees To Be Planted Along Western Express Highway

Mumbai News: Kerala Man Arrested for Duping Senior Citizen Of ₹3.98 Crore In Cyber Fraud Case

Mumbai News: Kerala Man Arrested for Duping Senior Citizen Of ₹3.98 Crore In Cyber Fraud Case