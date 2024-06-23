Mumbai News: 200 Bahava Trees To Be Planted Along Western Express Highway | Representative image

Mumbai: In a significant step towards urban afforestation and environmental conservation, Mumbai Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the Make Earth Green Again (MEGA) Foundation, will plant 200 Bahava trees along the Western Expressway in Bandra. This initiative aims to restore environmental balance and enhance the city’s greenery.

The ceremonial planting will take place today at Kherwadi, Bandra. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, along with Municipal Commissioner-Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, will inaugurate the event. Kumar will honour his late parents, Hariom Bhatia and Aruna Bhatia, by participating in this noble endeavor. The occasion will also witness the presence of Deputy Commissioner Vishwas Mote, Dr. Anusha Srinivasan Iyer of the MEGA Foundation, and other notable officials from the Municipal Park Department.

The decision to plant Bahava trees is part of the broader objective of mitigating the environmental damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae, which led to the uprooting of numerous trees in the city. The initiative, titled ‘Accept the Pit of Trees and Become a Guardian of Nature,’ reflects the municipality's dedication to preserving and enhancing Mumbai’s green cover. This tree plantation drive signifies a proactive approach towards creating a sustainable urban environment.

Bahava trees, known for their vibrant yellow blossoms, serve as natural indicators of rainfall. Currently, Mumbai boasts over 4,500 Bahava trees, and the addition of 200 more will elevate this number significantly. The sight of Bahava trees in full bloom not only heralds the monsoon but also a rejuvenated ecosystem.

Standing at a height of up to 40 feet, Bahava trees contribute to increasing oxygen levels and providing ample shade. Their presence along the Western Expressway will not only beautify the landscape but also play a crucial role in improving air quality.