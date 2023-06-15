Mumbai News: 2 Killed As Minor Rams Speeding Car In A Bike At Girgaon Chowpatty; FIR Against Teen's Father

Mumbai News: 2 Killed As Minor Rams Speeding Car In A Bike At Girgaon Chowpatty; FIR Against Minor's Father |

Two lives were lost – that of a two-wheeler rider and his partner – when they were knocked down by a Honda City Accord on Wednesday morning at Girgaon Chowpatty. Allegedly behind the steering wheel of the car was a minor (purportedly 17-year-old). The couple were riding a bike when the car, coming from the front, knocked them down. The police have registered an FIR against the minor’s father because the crime has brought into sharp relief the question of parental responsibility.

According to information received from D B Marg Police, on Wednesday, at 5 am, Akbar Dawood Khan (47) and Kiran Anwar Khan (35) were riding a bike and negotiating a right turn near the signal of Ideal Hotel in Girgaon Chowpatty, when the car rammed into them. Akbar died at the spot and a grievously injured Kiran was taken to JJ Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Deceased was resident of Nagpada, did odd jobs

A police officer disclosed that Akbar was a resident of Nagpada and Kiran was his girlfriend. Tuesday happened to be Akbar's birthday and both of them went out at night to celebrate the moment. The mishap happened when they were returning home after the short-lived revelry.

Akbar resided at Arab Street of Nagpada and did odd jobs. Kiran lived near Shalimar Theatre at Grant Road (East) and worked in a private company.

Minor took car without informing family

According to the police, the minor had left his house with the car without informing anyone. He happens to be a college student who has just cleared 12th; he is a resident of Parel and his father works in a senior position in a nationalised bank.

The 17-year-old used to go for cycling with his friend everyday but on Wednesday morning there was a drizzle; so, he went out for a joy ride with his friend in the car.

Case registered

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338(causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and Motor Vehicle Act section 181 in this case.

The police officer said that after registering an FIR in the matter, a notice was served under CrPC Act 41A on the father of the minor.