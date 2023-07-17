Mumbai News: 2 Held For Trying To Fly On Wrong Visas

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Sahar police have arrested two people for allegedly trying to fly to the UAE for job purpose on tourist visas.

The duo was identified as Nataraj Horugappa Shivalingappa and Manjunath Somapur Laxman, who were going to the gulf country for employment. According to the police, both of them presented their documents at the immigration counter. The on-duty personnel got suspicious after seeing their visas. After checking in the system, it was found that the visa was meant for tourism and notemployment.

Subsequently, they were taken to the Sahar police station and a first information report was registered based on the complaint of Immigration Officer Santosh More. During their search for job in abroad, the duo met an agent from Karnataka, who took money and introduced them to another tout, Sajid Khan, from Mumbai. The latter got the visas made for them.

