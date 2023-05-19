Mumbai News: 2 held for smuggling, peddling drugs | Representative Image

The Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) of Mumbai Customs has unearthed a racket wherein contraband was being procured through air cargo parcel and distributed locally. The customs has arrested two people in connection with the case.

Those arrested have been identified as Ghatkopar resident Arjun Tushammad (32) and Chembur resident Dishank Nikkam (23).

According to the SIIB, on the basis of specific intelligence, one parcel containing “ganja” was intercepted on May 8, 2023. It contained 112 grams of flowering or fruiting tops of the plant purported to be ganja/marijuana. The drug was seized under provisions of the NDPS Act.

SIIB official elaborates on arrest ops

“A team of customs officers reached the post office at Dadar. They waited for the person to come and collect the parcel from the post office. After sometime Tushammad came and the officers apprehended him. He informed the officers that he came to receive the parcel on behalf of Dishank Nikkam and that Nikkam was waiting outside the post office. Thereafter, the officers also apprehended Nikkam, who according to Tushammad had booked the parcel,” an SIIB official said.

Tushammad’s statement was recorded on Tuesday. He stated that he was aware of the contents of the parcel; that Nikkam had placed the order for the parcel and paid for it. He said he was going to deliver the parcel to Nikkam in return for a monetary benefit of Rs2,000 per parcel. Tushammad had met Nikkam when he was a delivery boy and Nikkam had asked him to deliver parcels of the contraband to his friends, agency officials said.