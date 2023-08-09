Mumbai News: 2 Habitual Bike Thieves Held After 10 Km Filmy Chase

Representative Image |

In filmi style, the Oshiwara police arrested two bike thieves after a 10km chase on Tuesday night. Preliminary probe has revealed that the duo was involved in over 19 cases of bike theft and house break-ins in Mumbai, Akola and Jalgaon.

Satveer Singh Tak, 21, a resident of Jalgaon, and Rohit Singh, 19, a resident of Versova, were spotted by a patrol team on Lokhandwala Road in Andheri West. They scooted when asked to stop. Three cops in plainclothes chased them through narrow, unpaved roads. At one spot, Satveer and Rohit’s bike got stuck in the mud, after which they ran into the mangroves where they hid for an hour. They were caught when they reemerged and tried to scale a wall.